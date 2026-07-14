Trump pays $5 mn to writer for assault, defamation

US President Donald Trump has paid $5.6 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after a civil jury found he sexually assaulted and defamed her, a court filing showed Tuesday.
"Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll," Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement.
"Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict," she added.
The US Supreme Court in late June refused to hear Trump's appeal against the original May 2023 judgment, essentially making that decision final.
Carroll, a former journalist and columnist who is now 82, accused the president of assaulting her in a dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.
When the allegations were published in a 2019 book, the Republican billionaire called her a "nut job" and claimed she had fabricated her case.
In a separate defamation case in New York, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to Carroll. That judgment was upheld on appeal, but its enforcement remains suspended.
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