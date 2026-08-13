PM declares Mirza Fakhrul as President candidate from BNP

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman formally declared Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the President candidate from BNP at a meeting of the party's standing committee today.
When the Prime Minister proposed the name of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for nomination of the President candidate, the standing committee members unanimously approved the proposal at the meeting.
The meeting was held in the meeting room of Cabinet Division at the Prime Minister's Office in Bangladesh Secretariat here.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salah Uddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Selima Rahman and AZM Zahid Hossain were present at the meeting, among others.
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