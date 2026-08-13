PM Urges US Companies to Expand Investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday morning called on US companies to invest in Bangladesh and expand their operations, assuring American investors of government support and an investment-friendly environment. He made the remarks at a meeting with a 50-member delegation of the US-Bangladesh Business Council at his office in the Secretariat in Dhaka.
The delegation was led by Oliver Simpson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Excelerate Energy, and Ambassador (Retd.) Atul Keshap, President of the US-Bangladesh Business Council and Senior Vice President for South Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce.
“Our six-month visionary government wants US companies to invest in Bangladesh and expand their business here. We welcome your capital, technology, expertise and global experience,” the prime minister said. “The government is committed to creating a favourable investment climate through regulatory simplification, a business-friendly budget, and liberal economic and fiscal policies.”
Stressing the government’s commitment to building a business-friendly economy, Tarique Rahman said, “Our goal is to build a private sector-led, rules-based and globally connected economy. We want US businesses to be our partners in this transformation.”
The prime minister said Bangladesh offered significant opportunities for US businesses in energy, infrastructure, technology, digital services, finance, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics.
“The government is working to strengthen investor protection, simplify regulations, improve tax and VAT administration, facilitate profit repatriation, reduce bureaucratic complexity and digitalise public services,” he said.
The government is also improving infrastructure, ports, logistics and energy security, while encouraging investment in renewable energy and modern technology, he added.
Welcoming US investment in Bangladesh through direct investment, joint ventures, public-private partnerships and consultancy services, Tarique Rahman said the government wanted to build a lasting and mutually beneficial economic partnership with the United States.
He said the government was working to expand bilateral trade and further strengthen Bangladesh’s export-import relationship with the United States, while aligning economic partnership with the two countries’ broader shared strategic interests.
Referring to the government’s target of building a $1 trillion economy by 2034, the prime minister said Bangladesh was taking steps to become a hub for manufacturing and investment through targeted incentives in priority sectors and investment in skills and technology.
“Our objective is not only to attract foreign direct investment, but also to build a lasting and mutually beneficial economic partnership,” he said.
The prime minister said he had begun his career as a businessman before entering politics and therefore understood the importance of sound policy and a supportive environment for business expansion.
Addressing the visiting business leaders, Tarique Rahman said, “Today my message is very simple. The government is ready to listen, respond and support your business interests in Bangladesh. Consider the entire government your partner. We are here to listen, respond and support you.”
He urged US companies to invest with confidence and build long-term businesses in Bangladesh, saying such investment would help create jobs, expand trade and investment, and further strengthen economic ties between Bangladesh and the United States.
“Let us grow together and build a prosperous, competitive and globally connected Bangladesh,” he said.
The delegation had earlier met several ministers, state ministers, advisers and senior government officials to discuss investment and business opportunities in Bangladesh.
Tariuqe Rahman said he hoped those meetings had given the visiting business leaders a clearer understanding of the Bangladesh government’s priorities and investment potential. He also wished the delegation a successful visit and said his government was ready to provide all possible support.
Other members of the US-Bangladesh Business Council delegation included Ravi Aurora, Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy and Indo-Pacific Policy Operations at Mastercard; Zakia Sultana, Country Manager of Mastercard Bangladesh; Cha Yuen Ting, Public Policy Director for South Asia at Meta; Ruzan Sarwar, Head of Public Policy at Meta Bangladesh; Kevin Roepke, Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia at the US Soybean Export Council; Khabibur Rahman, Bangladesh Country Team Lead at the US Soybean Export Council; Anand Vijay Jha, Vice President and Head of Government Affairs for India and South Asia at Visa; and Sabbir Ahmed, Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa.
Those who spoke at the meeting included Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India and South Asia and Vice President of Boeing Global; Xu Xiong, Managing Director and President of Chevron Bangladesh; Elena Butarova, Senior Vice President for Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal and Vietnam at MetLife; Pia Brunner, Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for Asia-Pacific at Uber; and Siddhanta Mehra, Executive Director for Bangladesh and South Asia at the US-Bangladesh Business Council.
Other members of the delegation included Patrick Pitts, Senior Director for South Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce; Udaya Arun, Director for South Asia at the US-Bangladesh Business Council; Debi Chatterjee, Director at the US-Bangladesh Business Council; and Shemei Levy, Senior Security Consultant at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Those present at the meeting included Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury; Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman; Commerce and Industries Minister Khandaker Abdul Muqtadir; the prime minister’s adviser on finance and planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir; State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam; the prime minister’s adviser on foreign affairs, Humayun Kabir; State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit; the prime minister’s adviser and Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin; the prime minister’s adviser on posts, telecommunications and information technology and on science and technology, Rehan Asif Asad; Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury; Additional Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Atikur Rahman Rumon; Private Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister Md Mehedul Islam; and Deputy Press Secretary-1 Zahidul Islam Rony, among others.
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