Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
National

6 killed in stampede after fire at Mymensingh Medical

Mymensingh Correspondent
6 killed in stampede after fire at Mymensingh Medical
Photo: Ajker Patrika

Six people, including an unidentified child, were killed in a stampede after a fire broke out at the new building of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Monday evening, hospital authorities said. At least 20 others were injured.

Hospital Deputy Director Zakiul Islam confirmed the deaths.

The fire broke out on the eighth floor of the hospital’s new building at around 6pm. Another account placed the incident at about 6:20pm.

The deceased were identified as Hajara Begum, 50; Shahjahan, 40; Ramadan, 38; Jahanara, 50; and Kulsuma, 35. One unidentified child was also killed.

Fire Service Assistant Director Purna Chandra Mutsuddi said the fire originated from an electrical short circuit in the elevator control room on the eighth floor.

Topics:

MymensinghFireKilledMedical College HospitalStampede
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6 killed in stampede after fire at Mymensingh Medical