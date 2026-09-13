Four Killed, At Least 11 Injured in Karnaphuli Microbus-Covered Van Collision

Four passengers were killed and at least 11 others injured after a microbus returning from a wedding ceremony collided head-on with a covered van at Shikalbaha Choumuhani in Karnaphuli, Chattogram, at about 2:30am on Saturday, September 12. Several of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

The dead were identified as Md Ferdous Alam, 5; Miftah, 17; and microbus driver Munna, 40. The identity of the fourth victim could not be established. Police and local sources said the passenger microbus had left a community centre in Chattogram city's Agrabad area after a wedding ceremony and was travelling towards Eidgah in Cox's Bazar.