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Four Killed, At Least 11 Injured in Karnaphuli Microbus-Covered Van Collision

Staff Reporter
Updated: 1:54 PM, 13 September 2026
Four Killed, At Least 11 Injured in Karnaphuli Microbus-Covered Van Collision
Photo: Collected

Four passengers were killed and at least 11 others injured after a microbus returning from a wedding ceremony collided head-on with a covered van at Shikalbaha Choumuhani in Karnaphuli, Chattogram, at about 2:30am on Saturday, September 12.

Several of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

The dead were identified as Md Ferdous Alam, 5; Miftah, 17; and microbus driver Munna, 40. The identity of the fourth victim could not be established.

Police and local sources said the passenger microbus had left a community centre in Chattogram city's Agrabad area after a wedding ceremony and was travelling towards Eidgah in Cox's Bazar.

The collision occurred when the microbus reached Shikalbaha Choumuhani on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway and struck a covered van that was taking a U-turn. The front of the microbus was severely damaged.

Ferdous Alam and Miftah died at the scene. Rescuers took the injured to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where Munna and another unidentified person died during treatment.

Local residents, Fire Service personnel and police rescued the victims and sent them to the hospital after receiving information about the crash, Karnaphuli Police Station said.

Karnaphuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nur Ahmed confirmed that two people died at the scene and two more died after being taken to hospital. Police have seized the covered van, while its driver and assistant fled, he said.

Topics:

Road accidentDeadChattogram
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