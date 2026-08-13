Eid-e-Miladunnabi on August 26

Bangladesh will observe the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Wednesday, 26 August, and the day will be a public holiday, following a decision by the National Moon Sighting Committee after the moon of Rabiul Awwal 1448 AH was not sighted in the country on Thursday.
The decision was taken at an evening meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Baitul Mukarram conference room of the Islamic Foundation, chaired by Religious Affairs Secretary Munshi Alauddin Al Azad.
As the moon of Rabiul Awwal was not sighted, the holy month of Safar will complete 30 days on Friday, 14 August, and counting of Rabiul Awwal will begin on Saturday, 15 August. The 12th day of Rabiul Awwal is observed as Eid-e-Miladunnabi.
The Islamic Foundation said in a statement issued at night that the date was finalised after reviewing information on moon sighting received from district administrations, all offices of the Islamic Foundation, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and the Space Research and Remote Sensing Institution.
The 12th of Rabiul Awwal marks the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.
Muslims around the world observe the day as holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.
Prophet Muhammad was born in 570 CE into the renowned Quraysh tribe in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, and died on the same date in 632 CE.
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