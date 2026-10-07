Bangladesh-India Trade Working Group Meeting Scheduled in New Delhi for October 8-9

Bangladesh and India are set to hold a Joint Working Group meeting on trade in New Delhi on October 8 and 9 as part of efforts to normalise bilateral relations, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Bangladeshi delegation is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the meeting, Hindustan Times reported. The delegation had initially been expected to leave on Tuesday, while the meeting was planned for October 7 and 8. The schedule was changed after the delegation could not travel on Tuesday because of logistical or travel-related reasons.

Bangladesh and India are also working to finalise a date for a Joint Working Group meeting on consular affairs in Dhaka. The meetings are being arranged as part of efforts to reactivate institutional engagement across different areas of bilateral relations. People familiar with the developments said discussions were also needed at the institutional level on issues including transit and border trade. Bangladesh had sought a meeting between the two countries’ commerce secretaries following the trade Joint Working Group meeting. India, however, has informed Dhaka that such a meeting could be arranged after other institutional mechanisms dealing with issues such as transit and border trade have concluded their discussions.

The consular Joint Working Group meeting has gained particular importance because of efforts to address a range of visa-related problems. Both countries are seeking to discuss and resolve several issues linked to visa procedures, according to people familiar with the matter. The institutional meetings are aimed at restoring a degree of normalcy in Bangladesh-India relations. At the same time, both countries are required to work on several other important and sensitive issues. Relations between India and Bangladesh deteriorated after the Sheikh Hasina government was removed from power following a student-led movement in August 2024 and an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office.