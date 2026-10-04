PM Orders Faster Progress on Dhaka Inner Circular Road Project

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed relevant ministries and divisions to speed up construction of the proposed Inner Circular Road to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka.
The prime minister issued the directives on Sunday while chairing a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat to review progress on the Inner Circular Road construction project.
Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu said the prime minister directed the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry and the Local Government Division to jointly review the project’s existing plan and accelerate construction work.
The prime minister also stressed the need to identify and promptly remove existing obstacles to project implementation, while ensuring effective coordination among the agencies concerned.
The directives included setting a realistic timeline for completion of the project and ensuring visible progress at an early stage.
Road Transport and Bridges and Railways and Shipping Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam; State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam; State Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Railways Habibur Rashid Habib; Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Abdus Salam; and Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton attended the meeting.
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