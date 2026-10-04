PM Orders Faster Progress on Dhaka Inner Circular Road Project

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed relevant ministries and divisions to speed up construction of the proposed Inner Circular Road to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka.

The prime minister issued the directives on Sunday while chairing a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat to review progress on the Inner Circular Road construction project.

Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu said the prime minister directed the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry and the Local Government Division to jointly review the project’s existing plan and accelerate construction work.