817 Primary Teacher Recruits Await Verification: Education Minister

Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister Dr A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon said verification of the addresses and required information of 817 candidates recommended for assistant teacher posts at government primary schools remains pending. The verification process will continue until October 1, after which authorities will decide how many candidates will be considered for appointment.
The minister disclosed the information while responding to journalists’ questions at the Education Ministry’s conference room on Monday.
Dr Milon said several recommended candidates had changed their addresses, while some could not be contacted. Candidate information must therefore be verified before appointment letters are issued.
District primary education officers are conducting the verification and issuing appointment letters after completing the process, he said. Updates on the verification progress are being released gradually.
The minister said information on 817 people still required verification. Authorities will verify any address or other necessary information that becomes available before October 1.
“Several media outlets have published reports that I believe have created confusion among candidates,” Dr Milon said. “Although such reports were published in the media, the candidates later received appointment letters.”
Appointment letters will be issued in phases until the recruitment process is completed, he said. Candidates who have not yet received appointment letters should not draw final conclusions before verification is completed.
Dr Milon said it was not yet possible to confirm how many candidates would ultimately be considered for appointment. A decision will be made on the basis of information received by October 1.
Prime Minister’s Education Adviser Dr Mahdi Amin, State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Abdul Khaleq, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Director General Dr Khan Moinuddin Al Mahmood Sohel, and other education administration officials attended the press conference.
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