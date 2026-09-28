817 Primary Teacher Recruits Await Verification: Education Minister

Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister Dr A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon said verification of the addresses and required information of 817 candidates recommended for assistant teacher posts at government primary schools remains pending. The verification process will continue until October 1, after which authorities will decide how many candidates will be considered for appointment.

The minister disclosed the information while responding to journalists’ questions at the Education Ministry’s conference room on Monday.

Dr Milon said several recommended candidates had changed their addresses, while some could not be contacted. Candidate information must therefore be verified before appointment letters are issued.

District primary education officers are conducting the verification and issuing appointment letters after completing the process, he said. Updates on the verification progress are being released gradually.

The minister said information on 817 people still required verification. Authorities will verify any address or other necessary information that becomes available before October 1.