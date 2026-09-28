PM’s UN visit raised Bangladesh’s global standing: Humaiun Kobir

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s participation in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly had elevated Bangladesh’s confidence, honour and dignity in the international arena. Humaiun Kobir made the remarks at a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Monday, where he outlined the overall progress of the UN General Assembly session and the Prime Minister’s New York visit. Kobir said the visit held particular importance as it was the newly elected government’s first visit to the United Nations.

“After a long time, a prime minister elected by an overwhelming public mandate represented Bangladesh on the global stage,” Kobir said. “Through this visit, the country’s confidence, honour and dignity have increased manifold abroad. It was an unprecedented and highly visible active participation by Bangladesh in the international arena.” The Prime Minister arrived in New York on September 21 and attended 30 major international engagements during the four-day visit, according to the briefing.

The engagements included an address to the UN General Assembly, keynote speeches at seven high-level meetings, bilateral meetings with heads of government and state from 11 countries, and meetings with senior officials of 10 leading international organisations. In his Bengali-language address to the UN General Assembly on September 24, Rahman outlined Bangladesh’s recent democratic transformation and his government’s specific action plan for “recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation”. The Prime Minister also highlighted women’s and youth empowerment, social security programmes, development of the education and technology sectors, and the need for international cooperation after Bangladesh’s graduation from the Least Developed Country category. Kobir said Rahman strongly called for the speedy, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. The Prime Minister also reiterated Bangladesh’s position on Palestine, climate justice, development financing, technology transfer and Bangladesh’s contribution to UN peacekeeping missions.

At a special high-level meeting jointly organised by Bangladesh and The Gambia, Rahman called for a clear roadmap for sustainable Rohingya repatriation, continued international humanitarian assistance and accountability for crimes against humanity committed in Myanmar. At a special climate meeting, the Prime Minister called for global action to address risks posed by rising sea levels. At a Bangladesh-Sweden joint meeting, he also spoke about including midwives in primary healthcare services. During his stay in New York, Rahman held separate bilateral meetings with top leaders of Türkiye, Iran, the Maldives, Bhutan, Pakistan, Thailand, Croatia, Haiti and Kuwait, Kobir said. Senior delegations from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also paid courtesy calls on the Prime Minister. Meetings with the UN Secretary-General, heads of international organisations, international business leaders and investors had opened new avenues for investment and cooperation in Bangladesh, Kobir added. Kobir described the visit as highly successful and productive, saying the new government had clearly presented Bangladesh’s key priorities to the international community and strengthened bilateral and multilateral relations.