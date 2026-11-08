EC plans first-phase polls in 1,050 Union Parishads, rules out EVM use

Election Commission (EC) is preparing to hold elections in 1,050 Union Parishads in the first phase, with plans to complete polls in most of the country’s approximately 4,500 UPs during the first two phases. The commission has also decided not to use electronic voting machines and has begun a final stock-taking process for their disposal. EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed disclosed the plans at a press conference at the Election Building on Sunday, 8 November. Union Parishads whose terms have expired and are ready for elections are being given priority in the first-phase list, Ahmed said. The EC intends to complete elections in most UPs in the first and second phases, while the number of UPs in the third and fourth phases will be comparatively lower. All Union Parishads under a single upazila will vote on the same day for administrative convenience. The EC has sent a preliminary list to field-level officials to verify whether there are pending legal cases or boundary-related complications.

The final list may be completed by next Thursday, Ahmed said. Electronic voting machines will not be used in the upcoming elections, according to the EC secretary. The commission has started final stock-taking of the machines for disposal and will announce the method after receiving recommendations. Preparations are under way to print three types of paper ballot papers and arrange all other election materials, Ahmed said. The Election Commission is currently focused only on Union Parishad elections and has not reviewed any City Corporation elections, he added. The commission will provide information on other elections when relevant. Ahmed also outlined several initiatives to make National Identity Card registration and voter lists more accurate. Discussions are under way on building an EC database using information provided when children enrol in primary school at the age of six.