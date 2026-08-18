3 die of dengue, 753 hospitalized

Three more people died from dengue across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll for the year to 74, while 753 more patients were admitted to hospitals, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

The bulletin covered the 24-hour period from 8:00am on Monday to 8:00am on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, new hospital admissions included 98 in Barishal division, 94 in Chattogram division, 51 in Dhaka division outside the city corporations, 135 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 106 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 135 in Khulna division, 61 in Mymensingh division, 46 in Rajshahi division, 24 in Rangpur division and three in Sylhet division.

The Directorate General of Health Services said 25,601 people have been infected with dengue so far this year.

The health agency said 10,291 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals so far this month. Monthly hospital admissions stood at 9,206 in July and 2,907 in June.

The Directorate General of Health Services also said 74 people have died from dengue so far this year. Of them, 20 died this month, while two deaths were recorded in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June and 36 in July.