5 More Measles Symptom Deaths Reported, Total Reaches 771

Five more people died with measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, taking the combined death toll from confirmed measles and measles symptoms to 771 since 15 March, according to a measles update released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday. No deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the same period.
The health authority said 172 people were newly confirmed with measles in the 24-hour period from 8:00am on Tuesday to 8:00am on Wednesday. A further 920 people developed measles-like symptoms during that time.
The report said 676 people nationwide have died with measles symptoms since 15 March. During the same period, another 95 people died after being confirmed with measles. The total number of deaths linked to confirmed measles and measles symptoms has therefore reached 771.
Of the five deaths reported in the past 24 hours involving measles and measles-like symptoms, four were in Dhaka Division and one was in Mymensingh Division.
The Directorate General of Health Services said the number of suspected measles patients since 15 March has risen to 114,164. Of them, 13,907 were confirmed measles cases.
During the same period, 96,878 people were admitted to hospital. Among them, 93,260 have returned home after treatment.
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