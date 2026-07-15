2 More Die of Dengue, 391 Hospitalised in 24 Hours

Two people died from dengue and 391 more were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from Tuesday 8am to Wednesday 8am, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday.

The DGHS said the new hospital admissions included 70 patients in Barishal division, 53 in Chattogram division, 64 in Dhaka division outside the city corporations, 47 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 49 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 72 in Khulna division, 16 in Mymensingh division, 12 in Rajshahi division, 6 in Rangpur division and 2 in Sylhet division.

The health authorities said a total of 9,370 people have been infected with dengue so far this year. Of them, 61 percent are men and 39 percent are women.

According to DGHS data, the two deaths reported in the past 24 hours raised the number of dengue deaths this month to 12. The highest monthly death toll so far this year was recorded in June, with 13 deaths.

The DGHS data also shows that two people died from dengue in January, two in February and one in May.