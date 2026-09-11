PM to inaugurate nationwide dengue prevention campaign tomorrow

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate a three-month nationwide campaign tomorrow aimed at preventing dengue and promoting cleanliness.

“A three-month nationwide ‘Dengue Prevention and Cleanliness Campaign’ will begin on September 12 to prevent dengue, as the prevalence of the disease has increased in the capital Dhaka and different parts of the country,” said an official handout issued here yesterday.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the nationwide campaign at 9:00 am tomorrow at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, it added.

In the public interest, Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and all private television channels have been requested to broadcast the inaugural ceremony live, the handout added.

