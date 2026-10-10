Biman suspends Dhaka-Riyadh flights

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has indefinitely suspended BG-339 and BG-340 flights on the Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka route after Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport suspended all flights bound for Riyadh.

Biman announced the decision in an emergency notice issued on Saturday.

The airline said the King Khalid International Airport authorities had suspended all incoming flights, forcing Biman to halt its scheduled Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka services.

Passengers holding bookings on BG-339 and BG-340 have been advised not to go to the airport for the time being. Biman said it would provide details on the rescheduling or further status of the two flights on Sunday.

Biman authorities said they were reviewing the situation and working on further arrangements for passengers.

Affected passengers may contact Biman’s call centre for immediate assistance or visit the nearest Biman sales office.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and their family members by the flight suspension. Further updates will be published on the airline’s website and through other communication channels as the situation develops.