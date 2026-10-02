Dengue claims one more life, 1163 hospitalised

Bangladesh recorded one more dengue-related death and 1,163 new hospital admissions in the 24 hours ending 8am on Friday, raising the country’s death toll this year to 250, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

The latest dengue update, issued by the health directorate on Friday, covered the period from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

The person who died during the period was receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka division, the directorate said.

Monthly dengue deaths this year included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has recorded five deaths so far.

Among the 1,163 newly admitted patients, 80 were hospitalised in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation and 45 in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation. Another 295 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka’s city corporation areas.

Chattogram division recorded the highest number of new admissions outside Dhaka, with 333 patients. Barishal division reported 151 admissions, followed by Khulna with 111, Mymensingh with 77 and Rangpur with 71.

A total of 82,761 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh since January 1 this year. Of them, 76,862 have been discharged after recovery.

Hospitals across the country are currently treating 5,649 dengue patients.