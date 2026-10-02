Jamaat leader (retd) Akhtaruzzaman arrested

Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police have arrested Major (retd) Muhammad Akhtaruzzaman Ranjan, a Jamaat-e-Islami member, over allegations that he threatened the executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and assaulted a security supervisor during an airport dispute. DB chief and Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam confirmed the arrest to Ajker Patrika on Friday. Akhtaruzzaman was arrested from his residence in the Cantonment area, he said.

Earlier on Friday, Shahriar Alam Sajib, a security officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), filed a case with Airport Police Station. Airport Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamrul Hasan Talukdar said the case accused Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman of obstructing government work and issuing threats. “The matter is being investigated,” he said. A video of Akhtaruzzaman arguing loudly over a delay in supplying Zamzam water to Umrah passengers from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight arriving from Madinah circulated on social media on Thursday morning. The video showed him making what were described as threatening remarks directed at the airport’s executive director.