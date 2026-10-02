bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi dies in London

Toufique Imrose Khalidi, editor-in-chief and publisher of online news outlet bdnews24.com, died at a London hospital in the United Kingdom after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was 59.
bdnews24.com said Khalidi was taken to a London hospital on Thursday night, local time, after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Doctors declared him dead at 2:23pm on Friday local time, or 7:23pm Bangladesh time.
Sources among bdnews24.com journalists said Khalidi had travelled to London for medical treatment several days earlier. He collapsed after feeling dizzy in his hotel room on Thursday night and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Doctors said he died from a brain haemorrhage.
Khalidi had served as publisher and editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com since 2006. He had previously worked for the London-based BBC.
Khalidi received the National ICT Award in December 2017 in the “Special Recognition and Honour” category for his contribution to the development of “Digital Bangladesh”.
President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep grief and sorrow over Khalidi’s death. In a condolence message, the President prayed for the salvation of the deceased’s soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said Khalidi was a pioneer in the development of online and digital journalism in Bangladesh.
“His death is a loss to the country of an experienced, decent and distinguished media personality,” he said. “His contribution to journalism and the media will be remembered for a long time.”
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yaser Khan Chowdhury also expressed grief over the death of the veteran journalist.
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