bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi dies in London

Toufique Imrose Khalidi, editor-in-chief and publisher of online news outlet bdnews24.com, died at a London hospital in the United Kingdom after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was 59.

bdnews24.com said Khalidi was taken to a London hospital on Thursday night, local time, after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Doctors declared him dead at 2:23pm on Friday local time, or 7:23pm Bangladesh time.

Sources among bdnews24.com journalists said Khalidi had travelled to London for medical treatment several days earlier. He collapsed after feeling dizzy in his hotel room on Thursday night and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Doctors said he died from a brain haemorrhage.