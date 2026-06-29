Thunderstorms and rain expected in 11 regions, heat may decrease

Due to the heat wave, public life is suffering due to the scorching heat. There is no sign of rain. However, the Meteorological Department has given a message of relief. According to the weather forecast for Monday, 11 regions of the country may experience storms with speeds of 45 to 60 kilometers. There is a possibility of heavy rain along with this. As a result, the heat may decrease.
The weather forecast says that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are likely to occur at many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at some places in Khulna division today. Along with this, moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur at some places in the country. Daytime temperatures may remain almost unchanged across the country and night temperatures may decrease slightly.
In addition, the Meteorological Department's Storm Warning Center forecast this morning said that by noon, temporary gusty or squally winds with rain or thunderstorms at a speed of 45-60 kilometers per hour from the south or southeast may blow over Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogra, Mymensingh, Barisal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Comilla, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet regions. River ports in these areas should display warning signal number 1.
Meanwhile, there is a possibility of light rain in Dhaka and surrounding areas by 1 pm today. It may also be accompanied by thunder. During this time, winds may blow from the south or southeast at a speed of 8-12 kilometers per hour. As a result, the day temperature may decrease slightly, according to the weather forecast at 7 am today.
The Meteorological Department also said that the temperature in the capital Dhaka was 28.5 degrees Celsius at 6 am today. Sunset in Dhaka this morning is at 6:50 pm and sunrise is at 5:15 am.
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