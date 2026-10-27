PM Tarique Rahman Holds Bangladesh-Japan Summit with Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Tuesday to strengthen ties, expand trade and investment, and enhance mutual cooperation.
The meeting began at 11:40am local time at the Kantei, the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived at the Japanese prime minister’s office at 11:32am and was warmly received by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The summit is expected to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, increasing Japanese cooperation in key sectors, and various regional and international issues.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was accompanied by Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury; Finance and Planning Adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir; State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir; State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit; Prime Minister’s Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technology Rehan Asif Asad; Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, also known as Ashik Chowdhury; Bangladesh Bank Governor Md. Mostaqur Rahman; Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific region Shakirul Islam Khan; Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam; Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury; and Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary of the Economic Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Tokyo on Monday, October 26, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.