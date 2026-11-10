Monitoring of LPG sales being intensified: Dr Zahed

Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman today said market monitoring and surveillance were being intensified to ensure that LPG is sold at government-fixed prices and to prevent price hikes in the open market. “To ensure that consumers can buy LPG at prices fixed by the government, market monitoring is being conducted through the offices of Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and these efforts will be further strengthened,” Dr Zahed said. He made the remarks while responding to a question at a weekly press briefing held at the ministry’s conference room at the Secretariat here. The information adviser said there was often a tendency among traders to sell goods at prices higher than those fixed by the government.

He explained that while factors such as uncertainty in the international fuel market and supply-side shortages played a role, speculative practices and opportunistic behaviour also contributed to the situation. He said that, rather than relying on police intervention, the government was prioritising the expansion of buffer stocks and maintaining a stable supply chain to prevent the creation of artificial shortages. Responding to another question about the process of bringing back Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India, the adviser said formal channels had been used several times to seek her return as part of the legal process. “She is not merely an accused but a convicted criminal in the eyes of the International Crimes Tribunal. Under the Constitution, certain fundamental rights are suspended for individuals convicted of crimes against humanity,” he said.