Crimes Against Humanity in July: Death Sentence for Hanif, Life Terms for Three

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Thursday sentenced Mahbubul Alam Hanif, joint general secretary of the activities-banned Awami League, to death in a crimes against humanity case related to the July uprising. Three other accused received life imprisonment.

The tribunal also ordered the confiscation of half the properties owned by all four convicts. The three sentenced to life imprisonment are Kushtia district Awami League president Sadar Uddin Khan, general secretary Azgar Ali, and Kushtia city Awami League general secretary Ataur Rahman Ata.

A three-member judicial panel led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of International Crimes Tribunal-2, delivered the verdict at around noon. The other panel members were Judge Md Manjurul Basid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir. The tribunal had kept the case pending for judgment on October 7 after concluding arguments from both the prosecution and defence. Tuesday was later set for announcing the verdict on Thursday. Prosecutor Gazi M H Tamim presented arguments for the prosecution on October 5. State-appointed defence lawyer Amir Hossain presented arguments for the accused on October 7. According to case documents, Azgar Ali said in a speech outside the Kushtia district Awami League office on July 27, 2024, that party leader Hanif had instructed that the movement be suppressed by any means necessary.