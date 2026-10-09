PM calls for collective efforts to remove stigma surrounding mental illness

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called for ensuring mental health care for all, emphasizing the need to eliminate stigma and discrimination and expand access to mental health services across the country.

In a message issued on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2026, to be observed tomorrow, the Prime Minister said mental health was closely linked to human dignity, family, society and the overall well-being of the state.

The Prime Minister said this year’s theme- Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change- highlights the importance of listening to the experiences, feelings and opinions of the people living with mental health conditions.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to remove fear, shame, superstition and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

The Prime Minister said the government was working to expand mental health services at upazila and union levels, develop skilled professionals, strengthen referral systems and extend technology-based counselling services.

He noted that many people in Bangladesh remain deprived of proper treatment and support due to social stigma, lack of awareness, limited access to services and shortage of trained personnel.

Tarique Rahman also underscored the importance of mental health care for pregnant women, children and adolescents, alongside school-based mental health services.

He urged health professionals, families, educational institutions, the media and society to work together to raise awareness and ensure that no one feels ashamed or hesitant to seek mental health support.

He expressed hope that collective efforts would help build a humane, welfare-based and safe Bangladesh where everyone could lead a healthy and dignified

