Labour Unrest again Spreads to Savar as Ashulia Garment Workers Clash with Police

Labour unrest spread across the industrial areas of Ashulia and Savar on Wednesday, as garment workers protested over various demands, attempted road blockades and clashed with police. Factory authorities declared a holiday at at least 50 garment factories in Ashulia to avert further disorder.

Workers at several garment factories in Ashulia’s Nishchintapur, Narsinghapur and Jamgora areas arrived at work in the morning but did not begin work, according to workers, police and labour leaders. The workers remained inside the factories before coming out at about 10am and attempting to block the Abdullahpur-Bypail road. Police moved to remove the workers from the road, triggering chase and counter-chase incidents between the two sides. Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to bring the situation under control.

Workers later left the road following a police chase. Factory authorities subsequently declared holidays at at least 50 garment factories in Ashulia after tensions spread among workers. In Savar, workers from Pioneer Apparels Limited and Maxcom International in Hemayetpur gathered at the Padmar Mor area on Wednesday morning and staged a protest. Protesters threw bricks and stones at police, who later dispersed them. Production at other garment factories in Savar remained normal. No casualties were reported in the incidents.