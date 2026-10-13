Dhaka condemns harassment of Dr Yunus at NY airport

The government of Bangladesh today strongly condemned the harassment of former interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at New York's John F Kennedy Airport and sought legal action against those responsible.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed Bangladesh's mission in New York to take up the matter with local law enforcement agencies to identify those involved and pursue appropriate legal action, according to a ministry statement.

The statement said the perpetrators were suspected of having links to the banned political outfit Bangladesh Awami League.

It described Prof Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as highly respected by the international community and condemned the harassment he faced on foreign soil.

The ministry said those responsible had tarnished the image of Bangladesh and its citizens before the world.

