Hasina was mastermind behind enforced disappearances, killings: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, today said that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina was the mastermind behind enforced disappearances and killings during her tenure.

He made the remarks while addressing a view-exchange meeting organised by members of Nagorik Somaj (civil society) in Lalmohan.

Describing Sheikh Hasina as the ‘world's best actress’, Hafiz Uddin alleged that she used to invite relatives of people who had disappeared or been killed to Ganabhaban, console them and assure them that their loved ones would return, despite knowing their whereabouts.