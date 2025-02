করমর্দনের জন্য হাত বাড়ালেন মোদি, ফিরেও তাকালেন না মাখোঁ

‼️ Kremlin spreads another fake "scandal"



Russian propaganda have circulated a misleading, out-of-context video, claiming that French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly refused to shake hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In reality, they had already shaken hands… pic.twitter.com/Ugvi3fCYZ2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 11, 2025

An error occurred while retrieving the Tweet. It might have been deleted.