US military launching new strikes against Iran

The United States announced Saturday it was launching new airstrikes to punish Iran for attacks against US forces in Jordan after its first military deaths since renewing its hostilities with Tehran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that the strikes began at 2200 GMT and "are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night."

The Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim simultaneously reported US attacks on Sirik, a port located on the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran.