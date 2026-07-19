US military launching new strikes against Iran

The United States announced Saturday it was launching new airstrikes to punish Iran for attacks against US forces in Jordan after its first military deaths since renewing its hostilities with Tehran.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that the strikes began at 2200 GMT and "are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night."
The Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim simultaneously reported US attacks on Sirik, a port located on the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran.
Earlier Saturday, CENTCOM announced the deaths of two US servicemen -- the first since the resumption of hostilities on July 7 -- and that a third American was missing during "Iranian missile and drone attacks" on Friday in Jordan.
The United States struck an empty oil tanker heading towards Kharg Island in the Hormuz Strait and launched fresh attacks on Iranian military sites, including Tehran for the first time, while Iran retaliated by targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, according to a Reuters report published on Thursday. The es3 days ago
Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports and threatened attacks on power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to negotiations. The United States also said it had resumed military strikes aim4 days ago
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was scrapping a planned levy on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz a day after he announced it, and replacing the fee with trade deals with Gulf allies. Trump said his sudden decision to withdraw the toll -- which he imposed amid fresh clashes with Iran4 days ago
A sharp military escalation has broken out between the United States and Iran in the Middle East, with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and army launching retaliatory attacks on US-linked targets in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes on Iranian coastal military bases. The confrontat6 days ago