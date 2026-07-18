Ukrainian drone attack kills 8 and wounds 24 at logistics centre in Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack on two logistics centres in Russia killed eight people and injured 24, officials said on Saturday, when the Moscow region reported a new wave of drone strikes.

Ukraine has been attacking a range of targets in Russia, which Kyiv says is fair retribution for Moscow's more than four years of strikes against its territory.

"Seven night-shift employees were killed when enemy UAVs hit a Wildberries logistics centre," said the governor of Tambov region, Evgeny Pervyshov.

"According to preliminary information, 24 people were injured" in the attack in the town of Kotovsk, he added.

Russian e-commerce firm Wildberries said its logistics complexes in Kotovsk and Elektrostal, in the Tambov and Moscow regions respectively, came under attack.

"The fire that broke out at the facility in Tambov region has been contained," the company said.

Firefighters were still in action at Elektrostal, it added.

One person was killed and 37 were injured at the Elektrostal warehouse, according to the region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov.

A fire also broke out "at an oil depot in Noginsk", Vorobyov said. Two people were injured and a nearby maternity hospital was evacuated "for safety reasons".