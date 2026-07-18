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Ukrainian drone attack kills 8 and wounds 24 at logistics centre in Russia

Ajker Patrika Desk
Ukrainian drone attack kills 8 and wounds 24 at logistics centre in Russia
A firefighting helicopter attempts to extinguish a fire at the Russian e-commerce firm Wildberries' logistics complexes in the town of Elektrostal outside Moscow. Photo: AFP

A Ukrainian drone attack on two logistics centres in Russia killed eight people and injured 24, officials said on Saturday, when the Moscow region reported a new wave of drone strikes.

Ukraine has been attacking a range of targets in Russia, which Kyiv says is fair retribution for Moscow's more than four years of strikes against its territory.

"Seven night-shift employees were killed when enemy UAVs hit a Wildberries logistics centre," said the governor of Tambov region, Evgeny Pervyshov.

"According to preliminary information, 24 people were injured" in the attack in the town of Kotovsk, he added.

Russian e-commerce firm Wildberries said its logistics complexes in Kotovsk and Elektrostal, in the Tambov and Moscow regions respectively, came under attack.

"The fire that broke out at the facility in Tambov region has been contained," the company said.

Firefighters were still in action at Elektrostal, it added.

One person was killed and 37 were injured at the Elektrostal warehouse, according to the region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov.

A fire also broke out "at an oil depot in Noginsk", Vorobyov said. Two people were injured and a nearby maternity hospital was evacuated "for safety reasons".

An AFP journalist observed thick black smoke rising into the sky above the town on Saturday morning, as well as several fire engines heading there from Moscow.

More than 370 drones were launched toward the Moscow region overnight, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Saturday.

"Most were neutralised by air defence forces at distant approaches. Sixty four enemy UAVs were destroyed on approach to Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on the state-backed MAX platform.

Ukraine is increasingly striking Russian cities far from the border in retaliation for Moscow's daily attacks.

"Two major logistics facilities were hit in the Moscow and Tambov regions, more than 500 and nearly 700 kilometres (300 and 430 miles) from the front line," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

He alleged the centres were used "to supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment".

In Ukraine, Russian strikes left one person dead and 13 injured.

US-led diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have stalled in recent months, as Washington has shifted focus to its war against Iran.

Topics:

EuropeUkraineRussiaDroneMoscow
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