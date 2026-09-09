At least 14 killed in explosion at weapons depot in Syria

An explosion at an arms depot in Syria's northwestern Idlib province killed 14 people on Wednesday, the local health department said, without specifying the cause of the blast.

"The toll from the explosion in a temporary storage for collecting weapons and war remnants near the city of Sarmada... registered 14 killed and 11 injured in a preliminary count," the Idlib health department said.

The Syrian defence ministry's media department earlier told state television that several of the ministry's personnel had been wounded in the incident.