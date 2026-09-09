At least 14 killed in explosion at weapons depot in Syria

An explosion at an arms depot in Syria's northwestern Idlib province killed 14 people on Wednesday, the local health department said, without specifying the cause of the blast.
"The toll from the explosion in a temporary storage for collecting weapons and war remnants near the city of Sarmada... registered 14 killed and 11 injured in a preliminary count," the Idlib health department said.
The Syrian defence ministry's media department earlier told state television that several of the ministry's personnel had been wounded in the incident.
Syrian media broadcast images showing large columns of smoke rising from the site of the blast, while rescuers rushed to the area.
The incident marks the second deadly blast in Idlib this month, after a car carrying ammunition exploded, killing five in the city of Binnish.
A government source told AFP at the time that the car was owned by a weapons trader, while authorities did not announce the cause of the blast.
There have been sporadic blasts in Idlib involving ammunition-laden cars or arms depots.
The province was a key stronghold of armed anti-government factions during the country's more than 13 years of civil war, before longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was toppled in December 2024.
Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen struck four cities in southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, injuring 73 people and setting oil facilities on fire, Reuters reported. The attacks came as US forces said they had destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers, while Iran claimed it had launched ballistic missi10 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the demolition of some unauthorised Israeli settler outposts in the West Bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, amid US pressure to halt settler attacks on Palestinians. The unnamed sources said the directive applies t2 days ago
The United States military has claimed it destroyed or permanently disabled three Iranian crude oil tankers following an alleged Iranian ballistic missile attack on US naval vessels in the Persian Gulf, according to a statement issued by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday. CENTCOM said in a st4 days ago
The United States carried out extensive airstrikes in Iran on Tuesday night local time, while Iran responded by targeting multiple US military facilities across the Middle East. The escalation, described as the most serious in weeks, has pushed up global energy prices and increased pressure on US Pr