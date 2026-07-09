Ali Khamenei Buried at Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad After Six Days of State Mourning

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme religious leader, was buried on Thursday at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace and one of Shia Islam’s holiest cities, after six days of state mourning. According to a Reuters report, Mashhad’s main roads and alleyways began filling with members of the public from the afternoon. The late leader’s coffin was carried on a decorated truck and moved slowly through densely packed streets to the Imam Reza shrine, as millions of mourners lined both sides of the route.

Crowds dressed in black carried Iranian national flags, portraits of Khamenei, and red placards and banners bearing slogans. Under Shia religious tradition, the red placards and flags were being carried as a pledge to avenge Khamenei’s killing, the report said. All funeral prayers and burial rites were completed within the Imam Reza shrine complex in accordance with Khamenei’s final wish.