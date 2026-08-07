India says it did not organise Sheikh Hasina’s press conference, does not endorse remarks

India has said the government had no role in the recent media interaction by ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi and does not support any of the remarks she made there, particularly those concerning Bangladesh’s legally constituted government.
The statement was made on Friday by Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the ministry’s regular weekly briefing.
Reiterating India’s position on Hasina’s press conference, Jaiswal said, “I am reiterating that position. The government had no role to play. It was an event organised by a private media entity, and the government does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted government of Bangladesh.”
Earlier, the Bangladesh government had asked Delhi to remain alert so that Sheikh Hasina could not engage in political activities from India or make statements against the country.
Despite that request, Hasina later spoke directly to the media in New Delhi, prompting Dhaka to express deep regret and lodge a strong protest over the matter.
Bangladesh said such remarks, delivered from Indian soil on the anniversary of the July Revolution, amounted to a severe blow to the country’s sovereignty.
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