Tarique Rahman Meets Iranian President in New York, Key Issues Discussed

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, to discuss the impact of regional conflict on Bangladeshi migrant workers, remittances, shipping and energy security.

The meeting took place at the Hyatt Grand Central Hotel on the first day of President Pezeshkian’s visit to New York, according to reports by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and Bangladesh’s UNB news agency. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said both sides discussed the effects of the regional conflict on Bangladesh, particularly its expatriate workers, remittance inflows, maritime transport and energy security. “Dhaka views the United Nations as a neutral platform,” Kabir said while briefing journalists after the meeting. Bangladesh also conveyed its concern over nearly 8 million migrant workers in West Asia, he said.

“If the conflict does not move towards a peaceful resolution, it will affect our migrant workers and remittances,” Kabir said, describing the matter as one of “deep concern”. Several Bangladeshi container ships remain stranded because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict, Kabir said. “We informed the Iranian president that we want this resolved quickly and that the war should end through diplomacy,” he said. “Once that resolution is achieved, we have requested that they take steps to ensure that our ships stranded by the war can return home safely. This is the cooperation we have sought.” The Bangladeshi delegation also raised concerns that the country was being pushed towards an energy crisis, Kabir said.