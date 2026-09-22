Bus Fare Hiked by 17 Poisha Per Km; Official Gazette Today

Bangladesh has decided to increase bus fares by Tk0.17 per kilometre for both long-distance and metropolitan services following a Tk20-per-litre rise in fuel prices. The revised fares will formally take effect after the government issues a notification, expected on Tuesday.

A bus company official present at the Road Transport and Highways Division meeting told Ajker Patrika that fares for both categories of buses would rise by Tk0.17 per kilometre. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) fare adjustment committee had earlier recommended increases of Tk0.20 per kilometre for long-distance buses and Tk0.18 for buses operating in metropolitan areas. The ministry meeting reviewed the recommendations and set a uniform increase of Tk0.17 per kilometre to reduce the burden on passengers, the official said.

Under the new decision, the fare for long-distance buses will rise from Tk2.23 to Tk2.40 per kilometre. In Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas, the fare may increase from Tk2.53 to Tk2.70 per kilometre. The official notification will specify how the revised fares will apply to different categories of buses and set the date from which the new rates will be effective. State Minister Habibur Rashid chaired Tuesday’s meeting, attended by the BRTA chairman, leaders of transport owners’ associations and relevant officials. Participants discussed bus operating costs and revised fares following the fuel price increase. The BRTA held an earlier meeting on bus fare revision at its office in Banani, Dhaka, on Monday. That meeting recommended fare increases of Tk0.20 per kilometre for long-distance buses and Tk0.18 for buses in metropolitan and urban areas.