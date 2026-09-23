Erdogan Meets PM Tarique Rahman, Calls to ‘Further Institutionalize’ Dhaka-Ankara Ties

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a bilateral meeting at Turkish House in New York on Tuesday local time, discussing stronger Bangladesh-Turkey relations, trade, investment, defence cooperation and regional issues. A statement posted on the Prime Minister’s Office’s verified Facebook page said the two leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest to further strengthen and diversify the historic and friendly ties between Bangladesh and Turkey.

The meeting also explored opportunities to expand existing cooperation in areas including the economy, trade and investment, according to the statement. Both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining close cooperation and coordination between the two countries on significant regional and international matters, as well as issues of mutual interest. Tarique Rahman and Erdogan expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral friendship and opening new areas of future cooperation based on mutual interests and shared priorities. A statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate said Erdogan had called for relations between Turkey and Bangladesh to be placed on a “more institutional basis”. Erdogan also emphasised the need to expand cooperation between the two countries in the defence industry and to take necessary steps to increase bilateral trade.