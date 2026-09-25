First Meeting Between PM Tarique Rahman and Shehbaz Sharif in New York

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held their first meeting in New York on Thursday local time, pledging to further deepen mutually beneficial bilateral relations, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Both sides reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the “positive momentum in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations”, the statement said.
Tarique Rahman was elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh in February this year.
Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the presidency of the 81st United Nations General Assembly and conveyed Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh’s efforts to advance the objectives of the world body.
The Pakistani prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s “firm resolve to further deepen mutually beneficial bilateral relations” with Bangladesh, according to the statement.
Tarique Rahman shared the same “sentiment” and expressed satisfaction over the “positive trajectory of relations”, Shahbaz Sharif’s office said. Tarique Rahman said his government was keen to further strengthen Bangladesh-Pakistan ties.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expand cooperation in “trade, investment, connectivity, education, tourism and people-to-people contacts”.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments and stressed the importance of continued coordination at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations.
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, or BSS, reported that the two prime ministers discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and international developments, and potential areas of cooperation for the welfare of the people of both countries.
Both leaders stressed the importance of taking Bangladesh-Pakistan relations forward on the basis of “mutual respect, mutual understanding and cooperation”, the BSS report said.
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