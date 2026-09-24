Bangladesh, Pakistan premiers discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders held the bilateral meeting at the Secretariat Building of the United Nations Headquarters on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said PM's Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.