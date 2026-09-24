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Bangladesh, Pakistan premiers discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

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Bangladesh, Pakistan premiers discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
A bilateral meeting took place between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders held the bilateral meeting at the Secretariat Building of the United Nations Headquarters on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said PM's Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.

During the meeting, the two premiers exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, regional and international situations and potential areas of cooperation for the welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

They underscored the importance of further advancing Bangladesh-Pakistan relations based on mutual respect, mutual understanding and cooperation.

The two leaders also stressed the need for regular communication and dialogue on issues of common interest.

Topics:

Prime MinisterTarique RahmanUnited NationsPakistanUNGA
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Bangladesh, Pakistan premiers discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues