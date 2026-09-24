Bangladesh, Pakistan premiers discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The two leaders held the bilateral meeting at the Secretariat Building of the United Nations Headquarters on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said PM's Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.
During the meeting, the two premiers exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, regional and international situations and potential areas of cooperation for the welfare of the peoples of the two countries.
They underscored the importance of further advancing Bangladesh-Pakistan relations based on mutual respect, mutual understanding and cooperation.
The two leaders also stressed the need for regular communication and dialogue on issues of common interest.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called for four urgent global actions to tackle the growing threat of sea-level rise, including faster and deeper cuts in global emissions, accessible adaptation finance, wider access to climate-smart technologies and stronger international cooperation to address4 hours ago
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left here for New Work today to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). "A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and other entourage members departed from Istanbul airport at 2.10pm (Turkey time),3 days ago
A Dhaka court on Monday, 21 September, granted four days’ remand for Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam and one day for his first wife, Maksuda Begum, for questioning in a case over allegedly abetting the suicide of Nazrul’s second wife, Mariam Khatun. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ehsanul Isl3 days ago
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave Dhaka for US tomorrow and is expected to address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) general debate on September 24. "In his address, the premier will outline Bangladesh's renewed democratic journey and the government's positions on