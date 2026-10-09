Franchise Bus Services to Launch on 32 Dhaka Routes Within 7 Days

The government has decided to introduce a franchise-based bus service on 32 routes in Dhaka to restore order in the capital’s public transport sector. The system is scheduled to begin on two routes within the next seven working days, while franchises for all 32 routes are to be determined within two months and the full system introduced within six months.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday. The meeting adopted several measures on reorganising Dhaka’s bus routes, operating buses through companies, improving bus stops, using technology in ticketing and upgrading bus standards. Information presented at the meeting showed that only 98 of Dhaka’s 418 approved bus routes are currently operational. Privately owned buses and vehicles operated by different companies currently run on these routes.

Small routes and overlapping services have led to unhealthy competition for passengers, traffic congestion and accidents, according to the meeting. The proposal would consolidate the active routes into 32 routes, with about 70 per cent of the proposed routes corresponding to existing services. Under the franchise system, buses on each route will be operated by a designated company. The government has also decided to replace privately operated buses in Dhaka with services run under approved companies.

The companies concerned will be responsible for vehicle fitness, driver behaviour, discipline and compliance with laws. The meeting decided to establish and upgrade designated bus stops to prevent buses from picking up and dropping off passengers at unauthorised locations. A list of bus stops, including details of required development work, will be sent to the Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation within seven working days. Construction and renovation work at the stops is targeted for completion within three months. The bus stops will include passenger shelters and security arrangements.

The government also decided to introduce e-ticketing alongside counter-based ticket sales and make GPS trackers mandatory in every bus. The measures are intended to monitor bus movements and improve discipline in passenger services. The meeting discussed how unfit, expired and dilapidated buses operating on Dhaka roads are increasing accidents and public suffering. Bus owners have been given two months to carry out necessary mechanical repairs, denting and painting. Buses that are not repaired within the specified period will not be allowed to operate, and legal action will be taken. The meeting also discussed nearly 36,000 vehicles seized by law enforcement agencies in various cases that are lying at dumping stations. The long-term storage of the vehicles is creating space shortages and causing state property to deteriorate. The government decided to initiate amendments to relevant laws to enable the rapid disposal of the vehicles through auction or other legal procedures.