China Will Not Accept Interference in Bangladesh’s Internal Affairs, Says Ambassador Yao Wen

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said on Thursday that Beijing “will not accept any kind of interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs,” reaffirming that Bangladesh-China relations are advancing on the basis of mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference. He made the remarks at a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka focused on the Bangladeshi prime minister’s visit to China.

Yao Wen said China was interested in working on the Teesta project only at Bangladesh’s request. “Other than that, no other issue is a matter for Beijing’s consideration,” he said.

Yao Wen also said the Teesta project required further scientific study before implementation. He, however, assured that China’s support for Bangladesh on the issue would continue.

Responding to a question on what India might think about the matter, Yao Wen said, “This is not a matter for China’s consideration.” Yao Wen added that cooperation between China and Bangladesh was moving forward on the basis of the two countries’ mutual needs and consent.