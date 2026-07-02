Govt. won’t tolerate any attempt to damage country’s image: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today warned of tougher action against those involved in spreading propaganda and misinformation about Bangladesh through social networking platforms.

“The government would not tolerate any attempt to damage the country's image internationally,” he said.

Speaking during a courtesy meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef S. Y. Ramadan at his office in the Ministry of Home Affairs, the minister said Bangladesh is a progressive and moderate Muslim-majority country, and any effort to portray it differently on social media to undermine its global reputation would be dealt with firmly.