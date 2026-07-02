Govt. won’t tolerate any attempt to damage country’s image: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today warned of tougher action against those involved in spreading propaganda and misinformation about Bangladesh through social networking platforms.
“The government would not tolerate any attempt to damage the country's image internationally,” he said.
Speaking during a courtesy meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef S. Y. Ramadan at his office in the Ministry of Home Affairs, the minister said Bangladesh is a progressive and moderate Muslim-majority country, and any effort to portray it differently on social media to undermine its global reputation would be dealt with firmly.
"Any attempt to misrepresent Bangladesh on social networking sites with the intention of tarnishing its international image will be suppressed with a strong hand," Salahuddin said.
He added that those involved in such cybercrimes and propaganda would be identified through proper investigations, brought under the law without delay, and face exemplary punishment.
The remarks came during a meeting that also discussed bilateral cooperation, law and order, security issues, and measures to facilitate visa support for Palestinian students pursuing higher education in Bangladesh.
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