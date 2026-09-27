4 attacks-vandalism and alleged land grabs reported across Dhaka in 3 days

Four incidents involving alleged land-grab attempts, armed attacks, vandalism and looting were reported at separate locations in Dhaka over three days. The latest incident took place on Saturday night, when content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio was attacked and vandalised. Allegations were also made on Saturday of an attempt to seize 35 kathas of land at Chand Udyan Housing in Mohammadpur and an armed attack and attempted takeover of an eight-storey building at Shyamoli Housing in Adabor. On Thursday night, attackers allegedly raided, looted and demolished the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur. Residents of the affected building, landowners and people associated with the institutions alleged that the incidents involved displays of weapons, vandalism, looting and attempted occupation. The separate incidents have caused fear among local residents and those concerned over law and order.

Armed attack at Shyamoli Housing Residents alleged that a group of 15 to 20 people attacked an eight-storey building in Shyamoli Housing, Adabor, at around 6:30am on Saturday. Several attackers were carrying machetes, choppers and pistols, they said. The attackers opened the main gate and ordered residents to leave the building, while demanding money, according to residents. They allegedly struck the gate with choppers and machetes, vandalised CCTV cameras and window glass, and damaged two additional second-floor windows by throwing pieces of brick. The building is owned by businessman Aminur Rahman. His nephew, Monir Hossain, said four attackers approached the main gate. Two were carrying choppers, one had a machete, and another person stood at a distance holding a pistol. “The person holding the pistol was giving instructions to the others,” Monir Hossain alleged. The attackers failed to enter the building and left after about five minutes, he said. Monir Hossain said he called the national emergency service 999, but police arrived at around 9:45am, nearly three hours later. A complaint has since been filed with Adabor Police Station. Adabor Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zahidul Islam said police visited the building after the incident and were investigating the matter. Monir Hossain alleged that a man named Khorshed Alam occupied the building on August 17, 2024. The family filed a court case after a complaint submitted to Adabor Police Station did not resolve the matter, he said. The court subsequently directed Adabor Police Station to investigate, after which the Police Bureau of Investigation conducted an inquiry, according to Monir Hossain. The family regained possession of the building on March 12, he said, adding that the PBI submitted a chargesheet after an investigation of about four months. He said they did not know what the chargesheet contained. Monir Hossain said the family was living in fear and was afraid to leave home because of security concerns.

Alleged land-grab attempt at Chand Udyan Earlier on Saturday, more than 100 people allegedly attempted to seize 35 kathas of land, carried out attacks, vandalised property and looted items at Chand Udyan Housing in Mohammadpur. The incident occurred near Rose Villa in Chand Udyan Housing, on the western side of the Mohammadpur embankment.

Salman Muqtadir’s studio vandalised An armed attack was also alleged in the New Green Housing area under Cantonment Police Station on Saturday night. Following the incident, content creator Salman Muqtadir’s Brown Fish Studio was attacked and vandalised. The studio sustained extensive damage, according to available information. Police have detained three people so far in connection with the incident. Police also recovered two truckloads of goods looted from the health centre.