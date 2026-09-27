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Doctor Anchol Roy dies of dengue in Dhaka

Ajker Patrika Desk
Doctor Anchol Roy dies of dengue in Dhaka
Dr Anchol Roy. Photo: Collected

Dr Anchol Roy, an assistant registrar in neurology at Mugda Medical College and a 42nd BCS Health Cadre officer, died of dengue while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning. She was 30.

The Department of Information confirmed the death in a statement issued on Sunday night.

Dr Roy died at around 8am while receiving treatment for dengue fever, according to the statement.

6 die of dengue, 1561 new patients hospitalizeddengue

Dr Roy was a distinguished student of Noakhali Medical College, the statement said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain expressed deep grief and sorrow over her untimely death.

“The health family has lost a dedicated doctor in the premature death of Anchol Roy. I am deeply saddened by her death,” the minister said in a condolence message.

The minister prayed for the peace of the deceased doctor’s soul and conveyed deep sympathy to her bereaved family, relatives and colleagues.

Topics:

HospitalDeathHealthbcsdenguedengue outbreakDoctorNoakhali Medical College
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Doctor Anchol Roy dies of dengue in Dhaka