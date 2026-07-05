PM asks PGR not to distance him from people on security ground

Reiterating that the trust and love of the people remain his greatest source of strength, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged the President Guard Regiment (PGR) to ensure that security arrangements do not create a barrier between the head of government and the public. "I want to maintain my trust and reliance on the confidence and affection of the people as the head of a democratic government. Therefore, I urge you to ensure that security arrangements do not push the head of government away from the people," he said. Recalling his remarks on this issue at the recent anniversary programme of the Special Security Force (SSF), the premier said the same principle applies to the PGR as it is also entrusted with ensuring security of the head of the state and head of government. The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing the 51st founding anniversary programme of the President Guard Regiment (PGR) at Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

Noting that he has to participate in different public rallies and state functions in the capital and outside the capital, including remote areas, as the head of government, Tarique Rahman said security at such large public gatherings and state functions is often complicated. Therefore, while performing duties at such programmes, he said, the GPR has to formulate a security strategy keeping a balance between maintaining the security of the head of government on the one hand and ensuring the comfort of public life on the other. The Prime Minister urged the PGR to formulate security strategies in such a way that the people do not feel isolated from the head of government. About modernising the security forces, Tarique Rahman said the government has undertaken plans to further modernise specialised forces, including the PGR and the SSF, alongside the armed forces. He noted that necessary steps are being taken accordingly. Expressing confidence in the armed forces, the Prime Minister said, "I believe that if the armed forces are motivated by patriotism, follow strict discipline and maintain professionalism, then the country's sovereignty will never be threatened again, Insha’Allah". "I hope that for the maximum success of a specialized force like the PGR, it is essential that each member, in addition to acquiring modern security techniques and technical expertise, strictly adhere to these principles- courage, honesty, loyalty, utmost professionalism, discipline, and above all, following the 'chain of command," he added. Noting that the work of the PGR is certainly challenging, The Prime Minister said, "This is because one of your duties is to provide security to the state-declared VIPs and also to perform duties in various state ceremonies. While performing this duty, you have to face various situations. Your loyalty, sense of responsibility and sense of duty in performing these duties have undoubtedly made you known as a well-disciplined force."

Congratulating the force on its nomination for the National Standard Award this year in recognition of its discipline, Tarique Rahman termed it a matter of pride for the PGR. He said, "Specially selected and trained members from the Bangladesh Army are regularly selected to serve in this regiment. That is, the President Guard Regiment is a specialized organization under the army. "Therefore, it is the statutory rule that the PGR members will fulfill the duties assigned to them with professionalism, loyalty and discipline. It is my expectation that the efficiency and dedication of the PGR will be revealed through your activities," the premier added. Noting that the armed forces of a country is the symbol of the courage and pride of the country and its people, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said, "The courageous role of the armed forces in the great Liberation War of 1971 has inextricably linked the army with the glorious history of Bangladesh." Stating that as a specialized force, there is no scope for the PGR to lag behind in courage, skill, strategy and modern technology, he said, "Apart from the conventional challenges faced by any force, the current socio-economic and geopolitical situation and the unbridled development of information technology have posed multidimensional security challenges. "Therefore, there is no chance of ignoring new areas such as cyber warfare, electronic warfare, drone warfare or information warfare," he added. "To address these multidimensional challenges, not only the PGR but every force must remain constantly prepared through modern and up-to-date training," the premier added. Referring to the history of the regiment, Tarique Rahman said it was initially established on July 5, 1975, as the "President's Bodyguard Unit" to ensure the security of the President and other important state dignitaries.