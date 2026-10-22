Trump Pursues Desperate Diplomacy for Ukraine Peace as Putin Consents to Trilateral Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to resume trilateral peace talks with Ukraine under the mediation of US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said after Putin met Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg on Wednesday. The proposed talks could begin in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on or after November 10.

The development comes as Washington intensifies diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war, described by Reuters as Europe’s bloodiest conflict since the Second World War. Moscow and Kyiv remain deeply divided over the terms of a potential peace agreement, while concerns are growing over possible reductions in US military and intelligence support for Ukraine. Putin gave no clear indication that he was prepared to abandon Russia’s main war objectives despite agreeing to the proposed talks.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff at a grand palace in St Petersburg lasted nearly three hours. It was the ninth direct meeting between Putin and the US special envoy. Russia released retired American schoolteacher Stephen Hubbard, who had been detained in the country, as a gesture of goodwill at the start of the talks. Trump had previously asked Putin to secure Hubbard’s release. The Kremlin said the proposed trilateral negotiations would take place at a technical level and would focus on how to guarantee the security of Russia and Ukraine after the war. No details were provided about the structure of the talks, the specific roles of participants or the framework for a final settlement. Trump has stepped up pressure on Ukraine to end the war. Trump had successfully campaigned on a pledge to end the conflict and had once claimed he could stop it within 24 hours of taking office. More than two years after that promise, however, the war continues.

Trump recently told Kyiv that it was time to end the war or Ukraine would face a “very bad situation”. Putin’s key demands include Russia gaining full control of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine abandoning its bid for NATO membership and the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire. Ukraine has given no indication that it would accept those conditions. The previous US-mediated peace talks were held in February. The diplomatic process did not advance after the United States and Israel began a war against Iran. Before meeting Putin, Witkoff held talks in Oslo on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders of Finland and Norway, and European and NATO representatives.

Witkoff told Putin that the Oslo discussions had generated some momentum. A US official said Ukraine had presented new ideas and proposals during the meeting, although Moscow was not fully satisfied with them. Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters after the St Petersburg meeting that some elements of the Oslo discussions had not fully met Russia’s expectations. Zelenskyy said he wanted to discuss key issues related to ending the war in a trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump. The Kremlin said detailed preparations by the aides of Putin and Zelenskyy would be required before a direct meeting between the two leaders could be arranged, to ensure that it was realistic and productive. Recent contacts between the Trump administration and Russia have also created fresh tensions between Washington and Kyiv. Earlier this month, Trump announced a diesel export agreement with Russia aimed at lowering energy prices in the United States. Relations between Washington and Kyiv deteriorated after the announcement. Energy prices in the United States have risen since the country began strikes against Iran, increasing political pressure on Trump’s Republican Party ahead of legislative elections scheduled for November.