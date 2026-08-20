Bangladesh to vaccinate 5.175 million people in 14 high-risk areas under oral cholera campaign

Bangladesh has launched the Preventive Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign 2026, targeting 5.175 million people in 14 high-risk upazilas and police station areas nationwide. The first dose will be administered from August 22 to September 21, and the second dose from September 26 to October 25. The vaccine will be given free of charge daily from 8am to 5pm to all citizens aged one year and above, except pregnant women.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain inaugurated the campaign on Thursday morning at the Nagar Bhaban auditorium of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Speaking at the event, the minister said cholera had previously devastated villages, and although the disease is now under control, recent outbreaks require continued vigilance. Sakhawat Hossain called for cooperation from all concerned to make the campaign successful, as with other national immunisation programmes. On dengue, Sakhawat Hossain said mosquito breeding and breeding grounds had been brought “largely under control.” He said this was not only his view, but also that residents of Dhaka were saying mosquito attacks were lower this year. Sakhawat Hossain thanked the South City administrator and others, adding that mosquito control efforts must continue regularly and that three more months of risk remain ahead.

Referring to the dengue situation in Pirojpur, the minister said an official from the district had recently told an online meeting that dengue prevalence there was high. Sakhawat Hossain said one of the main reasons was the presence of large numbers of mosquito larvae in stagnant water, and stressed the need for effective local initiatives to remove standing water. Under the cholera campaign, about 1.17 million people are set to be vaccinated through 192 centres in 17 wards across four police station areas of DSCC: Lalbagh, Gendaria, Kadamtali and Kamrangirchar. The programme will also be implemented in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Khilkhet and Tejgaon under Dhaka North City Corporation, as well as in designated areas of Munshiganj, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj and Brahmanbaria districts.

At the event, DSCC Administrator Md. Abdus Salam said dengue prevalence in Dhaka South City was lower this year than last year. Abdus Salam said the city authority had conducted a survey and then taken action, and had implemented many programmes so far, resulting in a significant decline in dengue. Urging residents to cooperate, Abdus Salam said people should not throw waste indiscriminately and must remain aware. Abdus Salam called on residents to dispose of waste in bins and said that, just as trees are needed to build a green city, cleanliness is equally essential. On the Preventive Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign, Abdus Salam said DSCC was committed to successfully implementing the drive in 17 wards, drawing on its experience of carrying out EPI activities in densely populated areas including Old Dhaka. Abdus Salam said long-term success in cholera control would be possible through a combination of vaccination, safe water supply, improved sanitation, proper hygiene practices and effective surveillance.