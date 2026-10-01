BNP MP Ferdousi Ahmed Misti resigns, seat declared vacant

BNP lawmaker Ferdousi Ahmed Misti’s resignation from Reserved Women’s Seat-23 in the 13th National Parliament has been accepted, the Parliament Secretariat said on Thursday, declaring the seat vacant from October 1 under Article 67(2) of the Constitution of Bangladesh.
Ferdousi Ahmed Misti submitted her resignation letter to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed on Thursday, informing him of her decision in writing.
The Parliament Secretariat said in a notice that Reserved Women’s Seat-23 became vacant on October 1 following the resignation of Ferdousi Ahmed, a member of the reserved women’s seats in the National Parliament.
In her letter to the Speaker, Misti wrote “I have been serving as a member of the 13th National Parliament in a reserved women’s seat. I have decided, fully consciously and voluntarily, to resign from my position as a member of the National Parliament for Reserved Women’s Seat-23.
“I therefore humbly request you to accept my resignation letter and take the necessary steps to make the resignation effective.”
Misti met the Speaker after 1:30pm on Thursday and left his office after remaining there for several minutes. Her submission of a resignation letter could not be confirmed at that time.
Speaking to journalists in the tunnel of the Parliament building after leaving the Speaker’s office, Misti said, “The Speaker summoned me, and I met him.”
Misti did not comment on her resignation. Responding to questions about the matter, she said, “Let there be an investigation. Whatever BNP decides will happen.”
Sources said Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman instructed Ferdousi Ahmed on Wednesday night to resign over allegations connected to an attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP health centre in Mirpur, Dhaka. The party reportedly warned that stricter action would follow if she did not resign quickly, while further organisational action could also be taken against her after the resignation.
An attack, vandalism and looting took place at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1 on the night of September 24. The health centre’s structure was later demolished.
Allegations were raised over Misti’s involvement in the attack. Misti, however, denied involvement.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that no one would be spared if an investigation found evidence of involvement in the Radda Centre attack.
BNP has also taken several organisational measures amid the incident. The party on Wednesday dissolved the 51-member convening committee of Dhaka North BNP and the committee of Dhaka North Jubo Dal. Organisational action has also been taken against several leaders at different levels of BNP and its affiliated organisations.
Bangladesh is forming a specialised Cyber Police Unit with 4,592 personnel to tackle cybercrime, including positions for cryptocurrency, malware and dark web analysts, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Thursday evening. Salahuddin made the announcement at an event held at Police Headquarters to8 minutes ago
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today dismissed suggestions of any hidden agenda behind Biman Bangladesh Airlines' latest Boeing deal, saying fleet expansion is driven by the country's aviation needs. "We need to expand the fleet to become an aviation hub. There is nothing...There2 days ago
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s participation in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly had elevated Bangladesh’s confidence, honour and dignity in the international arena. Humaiun Kobir made the remarks at a press briefing at th3 days ago
Dr Anchol Roy, an assistant registrar in neurology at Mugda Medical College and a 42nd BCS Health Cadre officer, died of dengue while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning. She was 30. The Department of Information confirmed the death in a statement issued on Sunday nig