BNP MP Ferdousi Ahmed Misti resigns, seat declared vacant

BNP lawmaker Ferdousi Ahmed Misti’s resignation from Reserved Women’s Seat-23 in the 13th National Parliament has been accepted, the Parliament Secretariat said on Thursday, declaring the seat vacant from October 1 under Article 67(2) of the Constitution of Bangladesh. Ferdousi Ahmed Misti submitted her resignation letter to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed on Thursday, informing him of her decision in writing. The Parliament Secretariat said in a notice that Reserved Women’s Seat-23 became vacant on October 1 following the resignation of Ferdousi Ahmed, a member of the reserved women’s seats in the National Parliament.

In her letter to the Speaker, Misti wrote “I have been serving as a member of the 13th National Parliament in a reserved women’s seat. I have decided, fully consciously and voluntarily, to resign from my position as a member of the National Parliament for Reserved Women’s Seat-23. “I therefore humbly request you to accept my resignation letter and take the necessary steps to make the resignation effective.” Misti met the Speaker after 1:30pm on Thursday and left his office after remaining there for several minutes. Her submission of a resignation letter could not be confirmed at that time. Speaking to journalists in the tunnel of the Parliament building after leaving the Speaker’s office, Misti said, “The Speaker summoned me, and I met him.” Misti did not comment on her resignation. Responding to questions about the matter, she said, “Let there be an investigation. Whatever BNP decides will happen.”

Sources said Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman instructed Ferdousi Ahmed on Wednesday night to resign over allegations connected to an attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP health centre in Mirpur, Dhaka. The party reportedly warned that stricter action would follow if she did not resign quickly, while further organisational action could also be taken against her after the resignation. An attack, vandalism and looting took place at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1 on the night of September 24. The health centre’s structure was later demolished. Allegations were raised over Misti’s involvement in the attack. Misti, however, denied involvement.