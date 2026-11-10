Narayanganj Madrasa Library Fire Sends 63 Students to Hospital; Four in ICU

A fire in the second-floor library of Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in the Signboard area of Fatullah, Narayanganj, left 63 students ill from smoke inhalation and admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. Four students are in critical condition and have been moved to the intensive care unit, hospital officials said.

The fire broke out at about 1:55am on Monday, November 9, and was brought under control at 3:44am, according to the Fire Service. Sultan Mahmud Shikder, resident physician at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said 63 students aged between 10 and 30 had been brought to the hospital after falling ill from smoke exposure.

Four of the students were taken to the ICU due to their critical condition. One of them is currently receiving breathing support through a mechanical ventilator, Shikder said. Three of the ICU patients were identified as Yusuf, 18, Khairul, 22, and Zobayer, 18. Azizur Rahman, a teacher at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa, said the institution is located in the Shantidhara area of Fatullah. He said the fire began in the library while students were asleep, and smoke spread through the building, causing many to fall ill.