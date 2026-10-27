PM Tarique Rahman Holds Bangladesh-Japan Summit with Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Tuesday to strengthen ties, expand trade and investment, and enhance mutual cooperation. The meeting began at 11:40am local time at the Kantei, the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived at the Japanese prime minister’s office at 11:32am and was warmly received by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The summit is expected to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, increasing Japanese cooperation in key sectors, and various regional and international issues.