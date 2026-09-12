PM urges youth to join efforts to rebuild country, fight dengue

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called upon the country’s youth to join hands in rebuilding the state and combating dengue, saying their collective strength and determination can bring about meaningful change in the country.

“If such a large youth population of a country wants to change the country, it is possible. Our young generation showed the world on August 5, 2024 that they can bring change. The youth started the change from there,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating a three-month nationwide dengue prevention and cleanliness campaign at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban this morning.

Urging the young generation to contribute to state-building efforts, Tarique said, “I urge them to come forward and rebuild the state and the country. Let us try to solve the dengue problem over the next three months. We may not be able to achieve 100 percent, but we can achieve at least 80 percent.”

He urged members of the Bangladesh Scouts, BNCC, Girl Guides, volunteers and students to work together with a common goal of building the country.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has around 23 lakh Scouts and 22,000 BNCC members, while the number of students from high schools, madrassas, colleges and universities is around 1.5 crore. Including primary schools and madrassas, the total number of students is around 2.5 crore.

“Today, almost all the districts are connected here online. I want your help- Girl Guides, BNCC, Scouts, volunteers and all of you. We have to build this country. We have gathered here today with one goal- the goal of building the country,” he said.

Explaining the importance of public participation in dengue prevention, the Prime Minister said Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water accumulated in discarded papers, plastic items and other objects.

“If we all make a collective effort, we can change this situation,” he said.

Tarique Rahman urged people to become more conscious about cleanliness, saying that even a small piece of waste discarded casually can gradually accumulate into garbage and create an environment conducive to spread of the diseases.

“So, let us keep ourselves healthy, keep our families healthy, keep our society healthy and try to keep our country healthy. This work is not very difficult,” he said.

Tarique Rahman said people might have to make some effort initially, but spending just one hour every week cleaning their homes, schools, colleges or institutions could bring about rapid change.

The Prime Minister also called upon people to discourage those who throw waste indiscriminately in public places and raise awareness among them.

“So, the message is one: work, work and work. And cleanliness, cleanliness and cleanliness must be our main goal for the days ahead,” he said.

The three-month campaign, which began today, will continue until December 12 across the country. It aims to raise public awareness about dengue prevention, destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, strengthen cleanliness activities and strengthen coordination among government, private and social initiatives.

Alongside Dhaka-focused activities, awareness and cleanliness drives are being conducted simultaneously at district and upazila levels nationwide.

Convener of the Nationwide Dengue Prevention and Cleanliness Campaign Implementation Committee and Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Bir Muktijoddha Abdus Salam delivered the welcome address at the inaugural programme.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, Information and Broadcasting Minister Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr MA Muhit, and State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam also addressed the programme.

Ministers, state ministers, advisers, senior officials of Prime Minister’s Office and different ministries and departments, NGOs, DSCC, DNCC, cleaners, students, members of various voluntary organisations and journalists were present.

Officials of district and upazila administrations from across the country also joined the inaugural programme online.

